One of the great benefits of joining a Camera Club is to get to show your treasured photos to someone other than your family. Since the SaddleBrooke photo Club was started three years ago, we have encouraged members to prepare their pictures for competition in the Arizona Camera Club Council, which is made up of 16 total camera clubs in Southern Arizona. The Roundup events happen twice a year and can display printed as well as digital entries.
As the photographer Rocco Ancora says, “A picture isn't real until it is printed.” Printing pictures for a competition will make you choose more carefully since there is an investment in ink and paper. You may need to crop the picture to fill the frame to get what was important to you when you composed the picture. What is the subject? Is there extra stuff that doesn't add to the composition?
Why print?
- Computers die, hard drives fail, paper doesn't.
- If you print your pictures you will look at them more often.
- Photographs make great décor in your home.
- Nothing feels better than holding your work in your hands.
Since we have been entering our pictures in competition, I have noticed a great improvement in the quality of pictures submitted by our members. Before getting ready to print, members usually bring in pictures to show and get helpful critiques on whether it is worthy yet to print. It may need to have some work done first to bring it up to a “Wow!” photograph. Mentors in the club are helpful with suggestions if you are unsure how to achieve a better picture through editing techniques.
We will turn in our pictures by Wednesday, February 5. Then, the printed photo entries will be taken to Phoenix to the Arizona Camera Club Council board meeting. Digital entries will be sent by email. Professional judging will take place that month and then winners will be announced at The ACCC Roundup on Saturday, March 14. We plan to show the prints and award ribbons at our General meeting here on Friday, March 20, at 3 p.m. in the Sonoran Room, Mountainview. The public is invited to see the photographs and enjoy our speaker.
For more information, please visit our website at Saddlebrookephotographyclub.com.
Open studio times are Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Agate Room, HOA-2 Mountainview, in the Arts and Crafts Complex.
At the General meeting on Friday, February 21 at 3 p.m. we will have Jeff Kida, Photography Editor for Arizona Highways as the featured speaker.
Questions? Contact Barbara Wilder by phone at (520) 500-6224 or email her at barbarawilder03@gmail.com.