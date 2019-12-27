Bud Wegner joined the Saddlebrooke Photograph Club in 2018. His photography career began when he was 12 years old when his parents gave him a “Brownie” camera. He still has pictures dating back to 1960 to prove it. Throughout the years, Bud never lost interest in photography. His initial interests were photographing, family and friends but over time, his interests moved towards travel photography. Bud’s love of travel photography really picked up speed after he retired.
Even though he has five beloved grandchildren, he finds it can be frustrating to photograph them. Grandchildren move around a lot more than a typical landscape.
In the last ten years, Bud and his wife, Joy, have traveled extensively in the western United States. They are proud to have visited virtually every national park multiple times. Through photography, Bud has learned to truly appreciate the God-given beauty that surrounds us. Bud says,
“Every minute spent waiting for the perfect show is time spent in awe of the world “we live in.”
To Bud, photography is no different than an artist with a paintbrush, or a potter at the potter’s wheel. Plenty of effort goes into making special and extraordinary. Bud is proud and thrilled when he achieves a meaningful result. Often, he’ll wait hours until the sun rises or sets. Bud is partial to sunsets though, he hates getting up early for the sunrises.
Bud’s most recent photographs are of landscapes, however, he has spent a lot of time taking macro pictures of flowers. Just like with his landscapes, Bud is focused on getting the perfect shot. Often he’ll use post-processing software to stack as many as ten images, all at different focus points, to guarantee a tack-sharp image. Bud finds the beauty in each single flower truly amazing.
In the future, Bud would like to explore “creative” photography. Photographing such things as a reflection of a flower in a single water drop or creating a composite self-portrait. It is this constant desire to move his photography forward that makes Bud such a valuable member of Saddlebrooke Photography Club.