The Saddlebrooke Photography Club is pleased to present Pete Jones as our November Photographer of the Month. Pete is a relatively new member who brings an extensive knowledge of wildlife photography. Pete developed an early love of photography, when he was given a Kodak model E box camera for his tenth birthday. Having been born and raised in India, and educated in England, there was never a shortage of subjects. It was the perfect environment for his developing love of nature, and wildlife photography.
“I was lucky to grow up in an age where photography, both the physics and mechanics, underwent huge changes,” He explained. “Learning to capture images with a fully manual camera made me understand light, and the capture of images by manually manipulating the camera and selection of appropriate film.”
He now uses Canon digital equipment, having recently purchased a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, with all the bells and whistles. Pete also enjoys using a large array of very sophisticated lenses.
Pete in his professional life worked in the Telecommunications Industry and was engaged in developing businesses in Cable TV, Telephony and Broadband, in the United States and overseas.
“I was fortunate that my career led my wife Joane and I overseas where we spent the last 20 years living in exotic locations, including India, Japan, China and Eastern Europe. While there, we did a lot of photography related travel, including many safaris in Africa and India.”
Joane, Pete’s wife and adventure buddy, is also a great photographer. They moved to Saddlebrooke a year ago, from Central Oregon. When asked how they like Saddlebrooke and Southern Arizona, they both say, “We’ve never had it so good!!”