This month the Saddlebrooke Photography Club is honoring club member, Sally Anders, as our Photographer of the Month. Sally has been with the club less than a year and in that short time she has brought an exciting artistic influence into the group. She is active on the Events Committee, helping the group find new experiences and photo opportunities.
Sally has recently added photography to her artistic pursuits. She is also an oil painter, who comes from a family of artists. As a child she never sat down without a pencil and drawing pad in her lap. After studying art in college, Sally now paints portraits, scenes of figures in landscapes and various architectural scenes. Sally describes her journey into the art of photography this way:
“I bought my first real camera in 2009, and that was the start of my love affair with photographing images that tell a story. Nature, landscapes and architecture, are all subjects I love—but people are, by far, my favorite. With human subjects, whether posed or candid, my desire is to capture a true reflection of that person’s spirit.”
She explained, “After retiring earlier this year, I purchased a new camera and decided to join the Saddlebrooke Photography Club. I knew I needed a community of knowledgeable and experienced photographers to help me gain mastery over my new gadget. This group is fun, creative, talented and happy to share their knowledge with the new girl.”
Sally is combining her artistic vision and photographic skills in a new venture in professional photography. She will create beautiful customized portraits and photographic images for you.
The Saddlebrooke Photography Club can help you find your artistic side also. Drop into the photo studio in the Agate Room at HOA-2 any Wednesday or Friday morning from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. to see what the Club can do for you.