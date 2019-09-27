For the month of September, the Saddlebrooke Photography Club is honored to highlight Tim Butler as our Photographer of the Month. Tim has been involved in the Saddlebrooke Photography Club for over two years. In those two years he has been instrumental in teaching and mentoring many club members. Currently, he is facilitating the Lightroom Special Interest Group. He will be teaching in the upcoming “Introduction to Photography” course that the Club is offering to the public. See the Saddle Brooke Photography Club website for more information on this popular class.
Tim is very humble and denies any serious artistic talent. However, his fellow Club members know differently. He started back in 1971 with a Pentax Spotmatic camera. His goal for photography then and now has always been to capture images from his extensive backpacking, climbing and hiking trips. In the 1990’s he and his wife took up SCUBA diving and added underwater photography to his talents.
Many Saddlebrooke residents know Tim from his wonderful botanical hikes through the Hiking Club. He is considered a resident expert on wildflower identification. This past spring, with the amazing wildflower blooms, Tim was in his glory. Photography has become a means for Tim to document his wildflower and hiking hobbies. He also continues to record wonderful travel experiences from around the world.
Tim says “Over the years I have learned a lot from expert photographers about how to compose my shots for more interesting images.” He credits many of his fellow Saddlebrooke Photography Club members for helping him in his ongoing journey of photography.
Why not join the Saddlebrooke Photography Club and see how we can assist you in learning photography. Drop into our Open Studio times on Wednesday and Friday mornings 9 a.m.-11 a.m. in the Agate Room of HOA2.