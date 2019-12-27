Most of SaddleBrooke’s residents are retired, but here is a book to pass on to family and friends. “It’s Monday Morning: “There Are People in My Office Working . . .and I’m Not One of Them” (Realities of Retirement).” Jim O’Brien, SaddleBrooke resident, has just completed a second edition of this “how to” book on retirement, following the success of the first edition.
Whether newly retired, considering retiring or dreaming of retirement, this book has useful information and thoughts for everyone who will eventually retire and wants to plan now. Baby Boomers have left the workforce and have entered retirement in overwhelming numbers. This book addresses many issues about retirement in a user-friendly manner. It discusses age-based, emotion-based and finance-based retirement. Although many Boomers have worked through these decisions, the book is invaluable to those new to the workforce as well as those contemplating retirement within a decade or two.
The author presents how retirement is funded through personal savings, pensions and Social Security. Strategies for accumulating personal savings are presented as well as a variety of pension plans. Current 2020 Social Security principles are outlined.
He also considers other practical issues of retirement, including consolidating assets, writing a will and trust, budgeting and securing health and nursing care insurance. Lifestyle choices are presented, including physical fitness, nutrition, educational and cultural pursuits, travel and sports as well as downsizing and moving. Living with one’s spouse, children and grandchildren are considered as well as economizing through senior discounts and price discrimination to stretch retirement dollars. The book is interwoven with numerous “real life” vignettes, many based on interviews with SaddleBrooke residents, and work sheets to assist readers in making choices. There are appendices that provide guides for retirement number crunching.
The author spent 42 years as a music educator and retired from the University of Arizona in 2003. He holds his Doctorate in Fine Arts as well as a Master’s in marketing and finance. He has worked as professional tax preparer, real estate agent, land developer and professional musician. He has authored 13 books, including two books in music education (Holt, Rinehart and Winston and Prentice-Hall, one in music appreciation with Macmillan (two editions), as well as instructional manuals. He completed the first edition of “Realities of Retirement” in 2015 and an autobiography, “Somewhere the Train Goes: A Life Journey,” in 2016.
Jim has lived in SaddleBrooke since 2003 but spends six months in a cottage at Yachats on the Oregon coast, near the scene depicted on the book cover. He is a cyclist, walker and dog lover who continues to perform on piano, accordion and trombone. He and his spouse, Shirley, perform on digital accordions professionally throughout Oregon and Arizona. He also volunteers, including teaching ESL classes for IMPACT and preparing income tax returns for AARP and VITA programs.
“It’s Monday Morning: “There Are People in My Office Working… and I’m Not One of Them” (Realities of Retirement)” is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Its-Monday-Morning-Realities-Retirement-ebook/dp/B01AM2IQ2E.