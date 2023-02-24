The next free Music Matinee brought to you by Senior Village will be held on Tuesday, March 14, in the Sonoran Room at MountainView from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Join SaddleBrooke resident Sean Lewis, performing memorable songs from the 50s to the 80s. You’ll hear selections from the Beatles, the Eagles, the Bee Gees, Elton John, Jim Croce, Glen Campbell, BJ Thomas, Burt Bacharach, Neil Young and more. Sean is a popular performer at several southern Arizona venues and has played at both HOAs in SaddleBrooke.

Music Matinees in 2023 will feature a variety of talent in SaddleBrooke. Programs may vary each month. All SaddleBrooke residents are invited. If you have suggestions for future performers, please email JoAnn Wilbour at jdwilbour@yahoo.com.