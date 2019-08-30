Gentleman Quilter you say? Yes. More and more men are quilting these days including right here in Saddlebrooke. David Dettmann is Saddlebrooke’s gentleman quilter par excellence. Ok, you might ask, just how did Dave come to be a quilter? Via technology.
In 2000 Dave retired from the State of Wisconsin where he worked as an engineer. In 2005 Dave and Grace moved to Saddlebrooke. Grace was a quilter who loved making quilt tops and doing machine embroidery. Over time they acquired about 10 embroidery machines including commercial 10 and 12 needle machines. This led to the creation of many things including chef aprons and kitchen towels and participation in arts and crafts fairs.
Just before moving to Saddlebrooke they bought a Gammill long arm quilting machine. This is a large machine (think room sized) that lets the quilter do the stitching that binds the fabric quilt top, the interior batting and the fabric backing together. Grace relied on Dave to mount the quilts onto the long arm and to do the quilting stitching. We all know that engineers can’t resist precision machinery with complex moving parts!
Gradually Dave became interested in creating quilt tops too. He likes the preciseness of the ¼ inch seams and matching points and corners within the quilt blocks. When Dave first made a bargello quilt he invented a special tool to allow him to efficiently iron very long loops of fabric. Once an engineer, always an engineer. He has now created somewhere between 25 and 30 quilts. Recently Dave gave the Friday Quilters of trunk show of his amazing quilts.
Our spotlight on Dave wouldn’t be complete without mentioning that Dave is also an accomplished woodworker, oil painter and pianist.