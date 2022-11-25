The SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters felt honored to hold its second Annual Quilt of Valor Presentations on Saturday, October 15, at the HOA-1 Activity Center. With the assistance of Senior Village and American Legion Oro Valley Post 132, a list of recipients was brought forth and selected. The quilts, sewn by members of the SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters, are meant to honor veterans for their service and provide warmth, comfort, peace and healing. Nine veterans, along with family and friends, were in attendance to receive their Quilt of Valor. A tenth veteran was awarded his quilt in a private ceremony.

The American Legion Oro Valley Post 132 was on hand for the Calling of the Guard. Kris Prass, SaddleBrooke Friday Quilter, and a member of the QOV Foundation NW Chapter in Oro Valley, gave a brief history of the Foundation and read the “Layers of a Quilt of Valor quilt.” She called each veteran forward to be wrapped by their quilt and receive a QOV certificate. The Calling of the Guard and Closing Prayer concluded the ceremony. For everyone in attendance this day, it was truly a day of remembrance.

Since service to our community has always been a very important priority of our club, and with some of our members involved with the Quilt of Valor Foundation (QOV), SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters formed a QOV committee of Kris Prass, Toni Bies, Beth Bradford, Deborah Halverson, Jan Laufmann, Sheri Nockels and Karen Pearce. This past year, they have devoted their energies to coordinating the creation of quilts and logistics for this event to honor our veterans. Several members helped with today’s event also.

SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters are so proud to be able to thank our veterans for their bravery, selflessness, heroism, and devotion to country. Every stitch we take sends our love and thanks to a great group of veterans. If you know of a SaddleBrooke veteran who would be interested in receiving a Quilt of Valor, please email Kris Prass at kprass555@yahoo.com or Linda Crum at lc7413@gmail.com.