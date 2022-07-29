What a great start for the Fourth of July weekend. On Friday, July 1, The SilverBelles performed two feisty, handclapping, patriotic dances to kick off the Candidates Breakfast event at the MountainView Ballroom with 300 participants. The dancers started off with Yankee Doodle and ended with Grand Old Flag. Sam Page, our Silver Beau, then led everyone in singing God Bless America. With their red and blue glittering and shimmering costumes and the red, white and blue patriotic hats with lights flashing to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, they all felt the love for our country and fellowmen, friends and neighbors who were present.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Hats off to this glorious celebration of our great country!