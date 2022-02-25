Terri is a Colorado native whose profession for 40-years was dental assisting. Inspired by one of her patients who is a ballroom dancer, upon retiring; she decided to take it up. Now, competing with her professional Ballroom Dance teachers is one of the highlights of her newfound love.
As a young girl, Terri was introduced to tap, ballet and acrobatics, and immediately fell in love with dance. Tap quickly became her favorite, and as she excelled, she had the privilege of
dancing on the Admiral Showboat as it steamed down the Mississippi River. In Junior High, she was a Pom Pom girl and helped to create dance routines for her team. Bowling and snow
skiing was also added to her interests in high school.
Terri and her husband Dan have been married for 29-years. They have three grown children and three grandchildren. Terri's motto is: "a day without dancing won't kill me, but why
take the chance!" We are so happy to have Terri as part of our talented troupe.