It's almost time for another fabulous concert from your SaddleBrooke Singers.
Save the date - Friday, April 1 at DesertView Performance Arts Center (DVPAC), starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at the DVPAC box office. Ticket price is $20 per person.
Our April 1st concert is appropriately entitled FOOLish NOT to LOVE. The music will feature songs inspired by romantic love, love of country, love of family, love songs from our youth, and songs that you will honestly just love to listen to and sing along with.
This concert will take you on a journey featuring songs familiar for several generations. Songs that take us back to our youth will include Hello, Mary Lou made famous by Ricky Nelson, My Guy, and I Say a Little Prayer for You from the 1960s. We will start the program with Why Do Fools Fall in Love?
There will be numerous solos and duets sung by chorus members. The quartet of Monica Gray, Stephanie Mattie, Dick Mochel and Bruce Kistler will sing I Love a Piano written by Irving Berlin. The duet of Gail Nelli and Sam Page will present Anything You Can Do from Annie Get Your Gun. Jay Hansen will be the soloist singing Still in Love With Me with the Singers. You Raise Me Up, which includes a solo by our director Tanya Elias, will also be included in this concert.
You will love listening to our guest accompanist, Tucson jazz musician Daniel “Sly” Slipetsky. Along with accompanying the Singers, Sly will be performing a special solo piano number All The Things You Are, written by Oscar Hammerstein and Jerome Kern.
As you sit in the audience listening and humming along, maybe you are thinking – I could do that, I could join the Singers. Yes, you can. We can always use another voice. We meet in the HOA-1 Activity Center Sunday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., September through March. Being able to read a vocal score is useful in learning your part. However, we also have lots of patient chorus members and musical “helps” available that make being part of the Singers a fun experience. If you want to sing, we will work with you.
If you don’t have time to sing with us, or really can’t sing, you can always be a SaddleBrooke Singers sponsor. Our website SaddleBrookeSingers.org includes information on how to sponsor us. Our sponsors are listed on our website and in our concert programs. Our sponsors keep us singing. Call Claudia Kistler for more information at (520) 306-2113.
You would be FOOLish to miss this concert. We hope you will join us for a fun night of songs you will love. We want to see you there. Buy your tickets today and come join us!