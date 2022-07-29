The “SaddleBrooke Singers” are delighted to announce it’s time to break into song! Rehearsals for the Christmas concert season will soon begin. If you are interested in singing with our chorale, please plan on attending our orientation scheduled for Sunday, September 11th. You will have the opportunity to learn more about the “Singers.”

Our president, Claudia Kistler, along with other members of the SBS Board, will welcome you and answer questions. Come and enjoy socializing with other returning singers, and learn all about the upcoming concert season.

Say “YES” to rehearsals on Sunday from 2:30 – 4:30 PM where our wonderful director, Tanya Elias, will lead you in song for two enjoyable hours. Look forward to a merry holiday season this year as you rehearse Christmas tunes of long ago and songs with a modern touch.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Get excited about the opportunity to perform onstage on December 10th for your friends, family, and neighbors at our wonderful Desert View Performing Arts Center. What a thrill to see the audience when the curtains open. How wonderful to join your voice with your fellow chorale members as we give our audience the gift of song.

If you feel as we do, that singing is something you want to make time for, then come join us. Our members can personally assure you that being a member of SaddleBrooke Singers will make for a merry musical holiday season.