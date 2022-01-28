The SaddleBrooke Singers are busy rehearsing songs for their spring concert scheduled for Friday, April 1 at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. Look for tickets to go on sale soon. You won’t want to miss our spring concert, titled “Foolish Not to Love.”.
She Can Swing
One of our veteran singers rehearsing with the “Singers” is also an avid golfer. She’s been a member of SBWGA for 18-years. And she is very good at golf. Marilyn Mitchell is tied with her husband for SIX holes in one! When she’s not golfing, she enjoys dancing and has loved doing so since she was a young girl. At the age of six, Marilyn started tap and modern dance lessons which landed her in various performances and productions. By the time she entered high school and experienced the tutelage of a wonderful choir director, she found herself not only in the choir but a member of a trio and octet. She didn’t get a role in “Mr. Howland’s Opus” despite its being filmed in her choir room at Grant High School in Portland, Oregon. Despite not being cast, she obviously still enjoyed being onstage; she went on to perform in other numerous musical productions in high school and college.
A native of Oregon, Marilyn not only graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Business Education but met her husband of 60-years there. Moving from Cupertino, California, after an early retirement the pair settled into SaddleBrooke in 1994. A son, daughter and three grandchildren remain in California in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Singing and Dancing Begins Again
Retirement gave Marilyn the opportunity to begin singing again and she claims she is one of the longest, but not the oldest SaddleBrooke Singers. Joining in 1995, she also participated in several SaddleBrooke variety shows with her trio, named “Harmony 3.” Marilyn’s dancing continued as well, after she became a member of a group called the “Desert Stars.” She performed with them not only in SaddleBrooke and various venues in Tucson and Arizona, but also at an Austria festival.
Marilyn says, “Being a part of the “Singers” family has been a very important part of my life and only continues to get better. Life is good in SaddleBrooke— enjoy the ride.”
For more information about the SaddleBrooke Singers, phone Claudia at (520) 306-2113. Visit us online at saddlebrookesingers.org.