The “SaddleBrooke Singers” are delighted to announce it’s time to break into song! Rehearsals for the Christmas concert season will soon begin. If you are interested in singing with our chorale, please plan on attending our orientation scheduled for Sunday, September 12. You will have the opportunity to learn more about the “Singers.”
Our president, Claudia Kistler will welcome you and along with all the returning veteran members. Enjoy socializing with them and learn all about the upcoming concert season.
Say “YES” to rehearsals on Sunday at 3 p.m. when our wonderful director, Tanya Elias will lead you in song for two enjoyable hours. Look forward to a merry holiday season this year as you rehearse Christmas tunes of long ago and songs with a modern touch.
Get excited about the opportunity to perform onstage on Friday, December 17 for your friends, family, and neighbors at our wonderful Desert View Performing Arts Center. What a thrill to see the audience when the curtains open. How wonderful to join your voice with your fellow chorale members as we give our audience the gift of song.
If you feel as we do, like singing these days, don’t hesitate to join us on Sunday, September 12. Our members can personally assure you; joining with us in song will make for a merry musical holiday season.