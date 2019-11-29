It’s almost show time! There’s a buzz of excitement that goes through our Sunday rehearsals, as the time for the December concert draws near. You can feel the energy in the room as each member of the group puts their heart and voice into the songs that were chosen by our director, Tanya Elias. We are confident you will enjoy the show, including some delightful performances by your SaddleBrooke friends and neighbors. The Singers have finished rehearsing, planning their costumes and making all preparations to put on a lively holiday concert.
On Sunday, December 8, at the Desert View Theatre, the SaddleBrooke Singers want to take you along on an energetic journey of holiday sights and sounds. Join us as we present a cavalcade of holiday music in this year’s show entitled “HOLIDAY PORTRAITS.” In the November article, I gave you just a taste of the holiday classics that the Singers will be performing. These are showcased in categories including Portraits of: Winter, Giving, North Pole, Nativity, Hope and Tradition. I’ll bet you will even be humming or singing along right from your seat in the audience. We hope that our assortment of holiday music will put a smile on your face to begin the holiday season! It’s not too late to purchase your tickets for the SaddleBrooke Singers December concert. It’s always a great pleasure to greet the audience who attend our performances. It gives us a chance to thank all of you for supporting the SaddleBrooke Singers. And don’t forget, we’ll be back in the spring for another new show!
The SaddleBrooke Singers Organization is comprised of SaddleBrooke residents and has been presenting programs to the community for 25 years. The Holiday Concert will be presented at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8. Tickets are on sale now at the MountainView Ticket Office or at the DesertView Theatre website. Please visit DVPAC.net and place your order to let us help you jumpstart your Christmas spirit. For more information about the SB Singers, please contact Jay Hansen at (520) 271-8542.