Our very own SaddleBrooke Singers are back! You won’t want to miss this year’s SaddleBrooke Singers Holiday Concert, titled “A Christmas Odyssey.”

Tickets are available online for our performance at the DesertView Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 10. Tickets are $25.

This Christmas, the SaddleBrooke Singers will take you on an adventurous odyssey. You’ll be swept into an exploration of winter, led through wacky adventures at the North Pole and accompanied on an international expedition; followed by a sentimental voyage home. Before the night is over, we’ll journey to humble Bethlehem, and our odyssey will conclude with a dynamic stroll on Broadway! Join us as on our journey as we sing for you holiday music we know and love, including some traditional Christmas carols, and perhaps one or two songs you haven’t heard before. Listen as we take an international expedition with the songs, Feliz Navidad, Brazilian Christmas Carol, and Jamaican Noel.

Kirby Shaw Christmas CompositionHear our tribute to Kirby Shaw, a composer/arranger with over 2,500 choral arrangements/compositions in print. Kirby’s music is sung around the world and has sold nearly 20 million copies. Come hear our rendition of Kirby’s Santa Claus Boogie, Santa’s Crazy Reindeer and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

Holiday TunesOur chorale will take a musical stroll on Broadway performing White Christmas from the show “Holiday Inn.” You will hear Let Snow! Let it Snow! Let It Snow! from theater’s “High Button Shoes.” Be sure not to miss Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, from “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

Create a holiday memory of music in 2022. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear our voices joined together in song. Purchase your tickets now online at dvpac.net. We appreciate your support. You could be watching one of your neighbors or friends onstage. We guarantee you will be entertained.

Listen to Our

Jazz PianistYou will love listening to “Sly”, the SaddleBrooke Singer’s accompanist. Sly Slipetsky along with accompanying the Singers, will perform a special solo.

You can be assured it’s time to tune up your vocal cords for singing along as Sly plays a Jingle All the Way Medley. The SaddleBrooke Singers would love to see you in the audience in December, singing, tapping your feet, and nodding your head in time to the music.

Please contact Claudia Kistler for more information about attending one of our rehearsals at (520) 306-2113. We rehearse on Sunday afternoons from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the HOA-1 Activity Center, located at 64518 Galveston Lane in SaddleBrooke. You can also learn more about us by visiting our website SaddleBrookeSingers.org.