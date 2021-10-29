Our very own SaddleBrooke Singers are returning! You won’t want to miss this year’s SaddleBrooke Singers Holiday Concert, “A Toast to Traditions!”
ONE CONCERT ONLY at the Desert View Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 17. Tickets are just $20! For more information on the SaddleBrooke Singer’s Annual Holiday Concert, visit dvpac.net.
Join us as we unwrap the history and legends behind the holiday traditions we know and love today. Hear some of your most beloved and traditional Christmas carols and holiday songs!
Who wouldn’t want to learn why we have Christmas light displays, how fruit cake originated, or the reason boozy eggnog became the official winter holiday drink? Please don’t disappoint Santa Claus. He wants you to attend to hear how the tradition of leaving milk and cookies for him began.
Some of our most memorable moments during the holidays are centered on traditions and symbols of the season such as Santa Claus and the sound of voices joined together in song. Anticipating holiday music, cards, candy canes, wreaths on doors, and stockings hung by the fireplace brings smiles to our faces and elicits feelings of sweet anticipation and nostalgia.
The SaddleBrooke Singers would love to see you in the audience in December, tapping your feet and nodding your head in time to the music. If you feel as we do, like singing these days perhaps you want to plan on joining us for our 2022 spring performance. We invite you to stop by on a Sunday to observe one of our rehearsals and meet our current members. We sing together at the Saddlebrooke HOA-1 Activity Center, located at 64518 Galveston Lane from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monica Gray, one of our veteran sopranos, gives this observation: There have been many times I’ve gone to a practice when I felt really tired and didn’t want to go, but after the first song I just felt rejuvenated. Singing gives me energy; it lifts my spirits and just makes me feel good about the world. In singing with a group like the SaddleBrooke Singers, you meet so many wonderful people that you might not otherwise meet. Everyone cares for each other, and it is like being part of one large family. You make friendships that will last the rest of your life.”
Please contact Claudia Kistler for more information about attending one of our rehearsals at (520) 306-2113. Learn more about us at our SaddleBrooke Singers Website.