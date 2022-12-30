We live in an active adult community, SaddleBrooke…

All the things there are to do here could fill a scrapbook:

golf, tennis, swimming—whatever exercise you like best—

and there’s a social club for just about any interest!

But all of these activities obscure its main appeal,

and a slow walk around the grounds can make it real.

Give it a try and you’ll discover it’s good for your soul,

forget the brisk pace; just take a SaddleBrooke stroll.

Don’t be in a hurry; this is not any kind of workout—

appreciating what we have is what this is all about!

Take in the mountains in all their grandeur,

set your thoughts higher as you take this tour.

Pause and feel the sun in its welcome embrace,

even in the rain, treasure the raindrops on your face.

Note the fluffy, white clouds as they float on by…

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

the hawks as they paint their majesty in the sky.

Before long you’ll be overcome by sense of peace.

Your heart and mind will be set free at the very least.

While there may be activities and noise all around,

you’ll feel a wall of silence shutting it all down.

The bikers and runners will go whisking by,

but they won’t exist in your reverie and here’s why:

You’ll be too busy witnessing the bobcat and deer,

along with the javelina and quail, they’re all here.

This may be the perfect time to talk with your Maker,

as you traverse acre after beautiful acre.

Everyone has an answer as to what makes them whole—

but give a part of it to the SaddleBrooke stroll.

Tayburn – November 2022