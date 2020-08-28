In the third week of June, on one of the longest days of the year, the morning sun rose at approximately 5:30 a.m. over SaddleBrooke at the lower elevation of the northernmost Santa Catalina Mountains. Those foothills looked like gray ghost silhouettes against the pallid early morning backlight. Smoke and dense ash from the Bighorn fire obscured the sun peeking above the ridgeline. Nudged by southern winds, the combustible incineration of scrub and tree growth raced north toward Oracle, prompting evacuations. Nature was on a disastrous binge, with no intent of decelerating.
And then, in all its glory, there it was; the tangerine sun. Not red, not yellow, but decidedly the color of an auburn tangerine. Usually seen as a fiery red glare, the rising star at the center of the solar system was altered by smoke from the seething fire below, graying out the dynamo sphere of hot plasma. For a few days in mid to late June, SaddleBrooke was under a beguiling tangerine sun. For an alluring moment, it was captivating, moving me in complicated ways through melancholy grandeur.
To the right of the sunrise, almost due south, stood the 9,150-foot granite Catalina peak. It had become a mountain that had lost its face to the fire. The spectacular sheer cliffs and crags had been gullied by time. Its harsh rock formations appear to be split by some cosmic ax, standing as a testament to nature's ability to endure. Proud, but haunting, the massif rose big and broad-shouldered up to the heavens. The Bighorn fire roamed the mountain for weeks, concocting an alpha-omega of firestorms. It created dispiriting gray gashes and vulgar charcoal lacerations that disfigured the mountain from north to south.
During daylight hours, a DC10 air tanker jet dropped flamingo pink retardants, further jolting the Catalinas, as it throttled out of a long slurry drop. Twelve thousand gallons in eight seconds dampened the inferno beneath this flying machine of mercy. A menagerie of animals ran for their lives through the maw of torching vegetation, leaving their flaming charred homeland behind.
Evocative of all this destruction was a young, white rump, mule deer with a broken rear left knee. For several evenings, it found its way to my patio fence along the 12th fairway, searching for water, as it tugged the useless appendage behind with every step. Thick brownish-black weeping tear lines ran like dreadful tattoos from her eyes down the muzzle to her mouth. She clambered herself along to within three feet of me to a water bucket I had set out. The trauma of the insurgence of lethal conflagration and her skeletal damage overpowered her fear of humans. The demand to quench thirst was more significant than fear. This adolescent deer had an uncertain future indeed with likely few tomorrows.
The nights brought with them a firework display worthy of the finest pyrotechnics. From the Catalina ramparts, the fire line crept down the mountainside to nearly the 3,000-foot elevation. It looked like red military picket lines punctuated with precipitous steeples. Every so often, a considerable flame up ignition of a mature tree appeared as a sentinel standing tall along the picket stripe. Random outsized fire spots vented towering flames through the nights, but the magnificent Santa Catalina Mountains held fast, proudly displaying strength against an all-out attack. To the true of heart outdoorsman and environmentalists, this torrid vision looked almost pornographic.
The fire burned to approximately two miles off the northeastern periphery of SaddleBrooke, near the outlying Preserve Golf Course. The Historical Registry Solano Ranch stagecoach stop, an eighteenth-century historical dwelling in Canyon Del Oro, the valley northeast of the fairways, was imperiled. A fleet of firefighting vehicles and hotshots assembled in the vicinity to fight-off the dangerous encroachment.
Earth is an intrinsically flammable planet owing to its cover of carbon-rich vegetation and affected by seasonally dry climates, atmospheric oxygen, and widespread lightning. This mesmerizing lollapalooza of an inferno had plenty of guile, providing SaddleBrooke with an indelible memorial.
As a citizenry, we have much work to do so this unholy wound to Mother Nature, and all her creatures do not materialize again. Surely, humankind is capable of circumscribing the potential destruction of our environment's life-supporting ecosystem. If not, the detonation of flames along the Catalina Mountains ridge will come about yet again
Jerry Wilkerson lives in SaddleBrooke. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio and newspaper reporter. Wilkerson is a navy veteran and a former Police Commissioner. Email: franchise@att.net