On hiatus since the Variety Show of 2018, this entertaining bi-annual event, which showcases the performing arts talents of SaddleBrooke residents, is once again a go. The Variety Show is scheduled for performances in DesertView Performance Arts Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 and Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with auditions on Tuesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 10 in the DesertView theater.

This year’s show title is Pages from the Great American Songbook, a selection of song, dance, instrumentals, and skit numbers from 1930 to 1960. Among the most beloved, influential, and enduring American popular songs and jazz standards, this music was created during the twentieth century by commercial composers and lyricists working on Tin Pan Alley and Broadway, on the radio, and in Hollywood. Reinterpreted by artists over the decades, they include such songs as “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Blue Moon,” “Georgia on My Mind,” and “The Man I Love.”

Unlike recent Variety Shows, the numbers have been preselected and arranged by the artistic director, Gail Nelli. A former high school and community theatre director and theatre teacher, Gail has appeared in Variety Shows since 2008 and is an instructor in the ILR. Some of you may have taken her courses on musical theatre, her area of expertise.

If you are a singer, dancer, instrumentalist, actor, or have emcee experience and are interested in auditioning for this upcoming Variety Show, please email Gail at gnelli@rochester.rr.com starting Thursday, August 25, for specific information about the numbers and signup schedule. We are also looking for people who love to actively support the show on the technical and business side. Looking forward to promoting your talent on the Desert View stage in March! More articles will be forthcoming.