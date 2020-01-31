Wow!! We were certainly entertained the night of Tuesday, December 17 when Winds & Strings played up a storm of Holiday tunes in the Ballroom at MountainView. Right off the bat as we walked in there was a slide show of Holiday decorations from each of the 50 states.
After purchasing a beverage and finger food from the bar, we located seats to continue watching the slide show. The band was all dressed up in Holiday colors with Santa hats, Elf ears and even Reindeer antlers.
As the tune selections changed so did the slide show and what a happy addition this was to the concert!! Winds & Strings provides the audience with a little bit of information about the tune selections before they play them which was really nice.
We were also treated to several songs sung by the Barber Shop Chorus too! Wow, they certainly sounded wonderful. Then there was a Trombone Quartet that played four selections for us that really brought Christmas to the Holiday concert. At the end of the concert— and quite unexpectedly— there was an impromptu snowball fight.
Yup, the soft, light and fuzzy balls threw through the air and brought smiles and laughter to all those who attended. ANOTHER GREAT FREE concert from SaddleBrooke Winds & Strings.