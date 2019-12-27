Veteran’s Day was celebrated by Winds & Strings in double concerts starting out at Amber Lights, an assisted living community and what a treat that was. The dining room was decorated in preparation of the festivities and filled with residents and their guests dressed in red, white and blue, military apparel and a military ball cap here and there. The band played favorite marches and patriotic songs which the audience sang along to. Emotions were high as many teared up while listening, a true showing of memories and pride in their country. Amber Lights remembers their Veterans!
Onto SaddleBrooke, MountainView Club House for our second concert which was held early evening and outside. An estimated count of 325 were in attendance and again, dressed in red, white and blue, with some in full military uniforms. Winds & Strings had a color guard made up of four HOA-2 Patrol members and they started off the concert by presenting the flags. All through the concert the audience sang, applauded and saluted the flags. The five military anthems were big hits as was God Bless America and The Stars and Stripes. We played songs dedicated to three of the five Normandy beaches along with marches. The audience stood straight and tall as the flags were retired and then we all hugged a Veteran. A wonderful tribute to our Veterans by our local SaddleBrooke Winds & Strings Band.
Please join us for our next FREE Christmas concert on Tuesday, December 17 at 6:00 p.m. in the ballroom at the MountainView Clubhouse. Light finger foods will be sold and a pay as you go bar will be offered. See you all there.