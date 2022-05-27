When the SaddleBrooke Writers gathered at John and Patricia Smith's home for a potluck, they were in for a treat.

About 26 husbands and wives participated in a unique "dove egg hunt." There was a reading contest where Patricia Fremont Smith typed out snippets of the writers poems from the past. The audience had to guess who the author was of each poem. This was a memory test from writes the members had written in the past year. It was a game enjoyed by all. John made sure everyone had coffee as the guests were enjoying dessert and enjoying the evening. Will there be another "dove egg hunt?" Probably not, but another gathering of writers is surely in the works for the future.