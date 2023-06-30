Three-years-ago, in June and July 2020, a massive wildfire burned across the Catalina Mountains, south from Ina Road in Tucson to just outside SaddleBrooke to the north. A distance of 20-miles. It destroyed a walloping 120,000 acres in its path while burning for seven weeks. A lightning strike in the mountain’s wilderness from a storm near Tucson triggered the fire. It threatened hundreds of homes, and multiple evacuations occurred in the Catalina Foothills. Residents of the Oro Valley section of the area were displaced. Fortunately, the inferno stopped just short of SaddleBrooke. This is how it all happened.

In the third week of June, on one of the year’s longest days, the morning sun rose at approximately 5:30 a.m. over SaddleBrooke at the lower elevation of the northernmost Santa Catalina Mountains. Those foothills looked like gray ghost silhouettes against the pallid early morning backlight. Smoke and dense ash from the Bighorn fire obscured the sun peeking above the ridgeline. Nudged by southern winds, the combustible scrub and tree growth incineration raced with a vengeance north toward Oracle, prompting evacuations. Nature was on a disastrous binge with no intent of decelerating.

And then, in all its glory, the tangerine sun appeared high in the sky. Not red, not yellow, but decidedly the color of a bruised tangerine. Usually seen as a fiery red glare, the rising star at the center of the solar system was altered by smoke from the seething fire below, graying out the dynamo sphere of hot plasma. For a few days in mid to late June, SaddleBrooke was under a beguiling tangerine sun. For a magnetic moment, it was captivating, moving me in complicated ways through melancholy grandeur.

To the right of the sunrise, almost due south stood the 9,150-foot granite Catalina peak. The spectacular sheer cliffs and crags gullied by time became a mountain that lost its face to the hell of flames. Harsh rock formations appeared split by some cosmic ax, standing as a testament to nature’s ability to endure. Proud but haunting, the massif rose big and broad-shouldered up to the heavens. The Bighorn fire roamed the mountain for weeks, concocting an alpha-omega of firestorms. It created dispiriting gray gashes and vulgar charcoal lacerations that disfigured the mountain from north to south.

During daylight hours, a DC10 air tanker jet dropped flamingo pink retardants, further jolting the Catalinas as it throttled out of a long slurry drop. Twelve thousand gallons in eight-seconds dampened the inferno beneath this flying machine of mercy. A menagerie of animals ran for their lives through the maw of torching vegetation, leaving their flaming charred homeland behind.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Evocative of all this destruction was a young, white rump mule deer with a broken rear left knee. It found its way to my patio fence along the twelfth fairway for several evenings, searching for water as it tugged the useless appendage behind with every step. Thick brownish-black weeping tear lines ran like dreadful tattoos from her eyes down the muzzle to her mouth. She clambered to within three feet of me to a water bucket I had set out. The trauma of the insurgence of lethal conflagration and her skeletal damage overpowered her fear of humans. The demand to quench thirst was more significant than fear. This adolescent deer had an uncertain future indeed, with likely few tomorrows.

The nights brought with them a firework display worthy of the finest pyrotechnics. From the Catalina ramparts, the fire line crept down the mountainside to nearly the 3,000-foot elevation. It resembled a red military picket line punctuated with precipitous steeples. Occasionally, a considerable flame-up ignition of a mature tree materialized as a sentinel standing tall along the picket stripe. Random, outsized fire spots vented towering flames through the night. Still, the magnificent Santa Catalina Mountains held fast, proudly displaying strength against an all-out attack. To the true heart of outdoorsmen and environmentalists, this torrid vision looked harrowing.

The fire burned approximately two miles off the northeastern periphery of SaddleBrooke, near the outlying Preserve Golf Course. The Historical Registry Solano Ranch stagecoach stop, an eighteenth-century historical dwelling in Canyon Del Oro, the valley northeast of the fairways, was imperiled. A fleet of firefighting vehicles and hotshots assembled in the vicinity to fight off the dangerous encroachment.

Earth is an intrinsically flammable planet due to its cover of carbon-rich vegetation affected by more and more seasonally dry climates, atmospheric oxygen, and widespread lightning. This mesmerizing lollapalooza of an inferno had plenty of guile, providing SaddleBrooke with a lasting memorial.

As a citizenry, we have much work to do so that this unholy wound to Mother Nature, and all her creatures, does not materialize again. Surely, humankind can circumscribe the potential destruction of our environment’s life-supporting ecosystem. If not, the detonation of blazes along the Catalina Mountains ridge will again visit its hell of flames on us.