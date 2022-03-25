On Thursday, February 24, 38 dancers from the SaddleBrooke Squares drove through snow, sleet, and rain in route to the Gaslight Music Hall. (Have you already forgotten about that snowy evening?) We went there to watch a delightful play by Bernard Slade called “Same Time Next Year”.
We pre-planned a before-the-show social hour, so we arrived as the Gaslight theatre opened its doors and ordered our beverages of choice. (Because our club planned this social event several months ago, our seats were close together and near the stage. Even better, we got a sizable group discount on our tickets.)
We pride ourselves on being one of the friendliest clubs in SaddleBrooke, and that was very evident as, with drinks in hand, our members wandered from table to table mingling with their fellow square dancers, both current and former. (Even though medical issues occasionally force some our dancers to hang up their square dance shoes, they can stay connected to our club by continuing as social members and attending our club’s social events.)
Those of us who ordered Grandma Tony’s delicious pizza returned to our tables to consume it before the start of the play. (Yes, it is actually called “Grandma Tony’s”.) The play, performed by the Oro Valley Theatre Company, had us both laughing and crying. As the curtain closed, we gave the thespians a well-deserved round of applause, and we headed back to SaddleBrooke. Fortunately, the snowplows had cleared SaddleBrooke Blvd, and we all made it home safely. (Maybe the snowplows are a bit of an exaggeration.)
While SaddleBrooke Squares is all about square dancing, our dancers also love to get together to enjoy non-dancing social events, such as this brilliant play.
If you think our SaddleBrooke Squares club sounds like your cup of tea, it probably is, so look for our next semi-annual free introduction to square dancing coming your way in September.