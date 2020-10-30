It was a dark and stormy Saturday afternoon in Washington when I walked up to the Northwest White House gate, the one on the circular driveway entrance at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Uniformed Secret Service Officers inspected my creds. They entered my Social Security number into their computer, and I cleared the gate.
You don’t just walk up to the North Portico and ring the doorbell. There isn’t one. I turned right, walking up the drive, and entered through the double doors to the West Wing Lobby. A uniformed Secret Service Agent at the desk was the last security clearance hurdle in 1978. Much has changed since then.
I was escorted through the West Colonnade, known as the "45 Second Commute" for the President, to the mansion's grand entrance hall crossing over the polished white and tan checkered marble. Turning right, I entered the Blue Room, looking out through the South Portico expanse of windows, onto the spacious emerald green lawn and sphere of fountains. That point of view from the mansion always charms my imagination. The Christmas Tree is staged in this room during the holidays. The Green Room to my left and Red Room to the right were the three state parlors set up for the wine tasting event. I was invited to the occasion by my friend, David Smoak, Special Assistant to the President.
All the rugs had been rolled back in place, and furniture repositioned after the day's public tours concluded. I collected a glass of wine and headed for the Red Room, my favorite, with the massive double-hung windows and a collection of rich dark wood and red silk antique chairs. Small Presidential dinner parties are held in this chamber. Drawing a chair closer to a window, I sat gazing out at the Ellipse, where I played softball two evenings a week on former President Gerald Ford's team, now aptly called “The Outhouse Gang.”
Beyond the Ellipse was the Washington Monument with the two square red lights showing drab in the murky fog of low hanging rain clouds. At 555 feet, the obelisk is, by law, the tallest structure in D.C. At the apex is a nine-inch, 100-ounce aluminum pyramid for lightning protection. When the tip was completed in 1884, the rare metal cost as much as silver. Fifty Stars and Strips around the pillar base snapped in the inclement gray weather as streetlights winked on around the Mall. I felt protected, fervently shrouded in this magnificent room's graciousness while enjoying an enduring reverence for America and the many presidents that stood at this exact location.
I met David Smoak a year earlier at a White House meeting for small business. He had been appointed by President Carter to head up a national White House Conference on Small Business with seminars planned across the country. Smoak invited me to help him organize the symposiums. At the time, I was the acting Executive Vice President and chief lobbyist at the International Franchise Association in D.C. My board of directors included presidents and CEOs of corporations such as McDonald's, Hilton and Coca Cola. Franchising represents nearly 45 percent of our nation's entire retail sales and services. With hundreds of thousands of franchisees nationwide, they would constitute a sizable contingent of attendees at the meetings.
In the late 70's I volunteered as a docent at the old National Children's Hospital in D.C. The facility was well over 100-year-old. A new state of the art health center was being constructed to take its place with a grand opening set for Sunday. Smoak asked President Carter to come over after church and officially open the medical center. I took the picture included in this column of President Carter speaking at the ceremony. Smoak had it personally signed for me, although it took six months because James Earl Carter did not relish such a chore and seldom honored such a task.
Jerry Wilkerson has lived in SaddleBrooke for 11 years. He is a former press secretary for two U.S. Congressmen, a prior Chicago CBS radio and newspaper reporter. Wilkerson is a navy veteran and a former Police Commissioner. Email: franchise@att.net.