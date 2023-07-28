SaddleBrooke is in for an August treat when Senior Village hosts a Music Matinee that features two favorite performers. Join the group in the Sonoran Room, MountainView, at 2 p.m.

JoAnn Wilbour will be at the piano playing old standards, a few Beatles songs, a touch of country and a little Carole King and Elton John to make for an entertaining afternoon.

JoAnn is the coordinator of the Senior Village Music Matinee. She had the idea. She presented it to Senior Village. She makes it work. Behind the scenes, she is scheduling musicians several months in advance. JoAnn meets with performers to review their equipment and setup needs and varies the talent to bring an enjoyable offering to SaddleBrooke residents who are treated to an afternoon of free entertainment with friends and neighbors.

The Catalina Chorale with Randall Dighton at the guitar will be back for a return performance. Randall is an accomplished guitarist who directs the chorale and performs for benefit and social events in the area. If you missed this performance earlier this year, mark your calendar for the August program.

To learn more about performing in a future Music Matinee, please email JoAnn Wilbour at jdwilbour@yahoo.com.

Senior Village invites you to this relaxing event on Monday, August 21, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sonoran Room.