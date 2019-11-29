The Saddlebrooke Fine Arts Guild is happy to announce our upcoming Spring Art Show—so please, save the date! The Art show will be next year: Friday, February 7, at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and all day on Saturday, February 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This Art Extravaganza features Saddlebrooke artists from the Saddlebrooke Fine Arts Guild and will feature most mediums, such as oil paintings, acrylics, hand-made figurines, gourd art, watercolor art, photography and much more!
Mark your calendars for this very special once-a-year event and plan to attend!