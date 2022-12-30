The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is pleased to announce the dates of its 2023 Fine Arts Show. Join us at MountainView Clubhouse on from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 17 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. A cash bar cocktail reception will also be held during the Friday evening show.

“The annual Show is an opportunity for SaddleBrooke artists to display and sell their work to people from around the region,” said Jenni Long, show co-chair. “The variety of fine art available changes from year to year, and there’s always something new to enjoy.”

At least 30 talented artists will display work ranging from traditional oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings to other unique forms of fine art—including painted gourds, sculptures, ceramic and glass multimedia creations and more.

SaddleBrooke residents considering membership in the Fine Arts Guild (only $25 per year!) often ask what, exactly, is fine art? Karen Brungardt, Guild president, explains, “It’s visual art created primarily for aesthetic purposes, as opposed to items created for practical use like those found in craft fairs. Fine art is judged for its beauty and meaningfulness; it can include works in a variety of mediums.”

Delys Nast, show co-chair, also noted, “Many visitors see art they like at the Show and then commission a unique work from our artists. You never know what will catch your eye.”

Watch for more information about the Fine Arts Show in the weeks to come, and for our full schedule of art classes starting in January, visit the Guild’s new website at saddlebrookefinearts.org.