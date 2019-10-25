Please note the new time and location for the Winds & Strings:
When: Monday, November 11, 2019, Veteran's Day
Where: The lawn at MountainView Clubhouse, HOA-2
Time: Food purchase 4:30 p.m. Concert will begin at 5:00 p.m.
Note: BRING CHAIRS. Please bring your own chairs and join us on the lawn for an hour or so of musical tribute to our Veterans. MountainView will be selling finger-foods again, along with beverages. So, remember, come listen and enjoy Winds & Strings on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. on the lawn at the Mt. View Clubhouse. For further information, please contact Marie Lopez at (207) 944-5773.