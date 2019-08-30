In my August article, I detailed my days as a teacher getting ready to head back into the classroom each fall. I mentioned my anticipation to visit with students and colleagues I hadn’t seen since spring. You remember how you felt during those first days & weeks of school, as you opened your new school supplies and put covers on your textbooks. There was something special about putting your papers in a shiny new folder and choosing the color “magenta pink” out of a new box of Crayola Crayons. It’s nice to know that even at this point in my life there is still an event that gives me the same “Shiny New Crayon” feeling! You guessed it, SaddleBrooke Singers’ first rehearsal, where I get the chance to fill my “shiny” choir folder with this season’s music to get ready for our December concert.
Remember the beginning of the school year, when you’d meet your teacher and learn of his/her expectations and vision for the school year? Well our director Tanya Elias is the perfect instructor to guide us through each musical arrangement and create a well-rounded concert. Once again, she has put together a dynamic lineup of songs. The show combines familiar holiday favorites and presents some lesser-known pieces that are sure to delight the crowd. This year’s first rehearsal on Sunday, September 15th will introduce the group members (both returning and new) to the wide array of musical selections that will become a part of our weekly practices. The SaddleBrooke Singers’ holiday concert will be held on Sunday, December 8th at 4:00 p.m. at DesertView Performing Arts Center. That’s right! There will only be one performance, so get your tickets now. The show is entitled “Holiday Portraits” and will include a fantastic assortment of seasonal songs. Stay tuned for specific performance details in future articles.
We would also be happy to welcome new additions to our musical family, so if you are interested in joining the SaddleBrooke Singers, give us a call! Please contact Jay Hansen to get more details, including the $30 membership fee/season. The SaddleBrooke Singers Organization is comprised of SaddleBrooke residents and has been presenting programs to the community for more than 25 years. For more information about the SB Singers, please contact Jay Hansen at 520-271-8542.