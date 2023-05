Senior Village hosts a Men’s Social Hour for members on the fourth Monday of every month. The gentlemen meet on the East Patio at the MountainView Bar & Grill from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Each person may order refreshments at their own expense.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Mark your calendar for Monday, June 26, to visit the next event. It is a casual, relaxing time to meet new people and enjoy conversation.