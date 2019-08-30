Book an American Mystery
We have moved many times and it has always been fun to learn about new states and cities through mysteries that take place in locales around the United States.
Several authors write about the City of Angels, most notably Michael Connolly with his Harry Bosch and Lincoln Lawyer series. Jonathon Kellerman has many books that take place in Los Angeles with his hero Alex Delaware. Robert Crais has a series with Joe Pike and Elvis Cole that is set in Los Angeles. When we moved to the Central Coast, I discovered Sue Grafton and her alphabet mysteries that take place in a fictional Santa Barbara and the Central Coast.
Moving north to Seattle, J.A. Jance’s first series featured J.P. Beaumont. In Arizona she has the Joanna Brady series in Cochise county and recently the Ali Reynolds series that takes place in Sedona. In Chicago I discovered Sara Paretsky and her excellent V. I. Warshawski series.
C.J. Box writes about Wyoming in his very popular Joe Pickett series. Michael McGarrity locates his novels in New Mexico. We loved listening to Tony Hillerman’s Navajo novels on trips through the Southwest and now his daughter has continued the adventures of Joe Leaphorn, Jim Chee and Bernie Manuelito on the Navajo reservation. For anyone new to the Southwest the Hillerman books are a great education into the Navajo culture. Local author Becky Masterman has a series about Brigid Quinn that takes place in Tucson and in our neighborhood!
James Lee Burke’s wonderful Robicheaux series takes place in his native Cajun Louisiana. James Patterson covers San Francisco in his Women’s Murder Club series, New York City in his Red Alert series and Washington DC in the long-running Alex cross novels. Minnesota is the location for series by John Sandford, William Kent Krueger, and Joanna Flake. Matt Goldman’s book “Gone to Dust” is also in Minnesota.
The East Coast is well-represented. The Maine wilderness finds Paul Doiron’s hero Mike Bowditch solving crimes. Boston is the location for the Spenser and Jesse Stone series, formerly written by Robert B. Parker and now by Ace Atkins and Reed Farrell Coleman, respectively. Stuart Woods bases most of his books in New York City, though he uses many locales. Faye Kellerman has a series about Decker and Lazarus that also takes place in New York City. Trenton is the setting for Janet Evanovich’s humorous series about Stephanie Plum and many bizarre characters. Lisa Scottoline has brought Philadelphia alive for her many fans. Her recent series features the law firm of Rosato & DiNunzio., though her she has many other heroines. Linda Castillo has set her Kate Burkholder series in Pennsylvania’s Amish country. James Grippando’s attorney Jack Swydeck solves mysteries in Miami.
Wherever it is you’d like to travel in America, we probably have a mystery series for you at the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. The libraries have a listing of many other authors who place their series in specific American locations.