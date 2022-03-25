There are many sewing groups in SaddleBrooke. We are one of the oldest continuing groups.
We meet at 9 a.m. every Monday morning, in Room 4 at the HOA-1 Arts and Craft center (next to the Gift Shop). We have the room until 12 p.m.
We have a large cabinet in the room with a sewing machine, a serger, and anything one would need to sew! You can bring your own machine and sew with a group of ladies. We have a large, wheeled cart to help transfer a large sewing machine from your car to the sewing room tables. The room has ironing boards and a huge cutting table.
Sometimes we just chat or one of us teaches a new project. Sometimes we sew for a charity.
We have no dues (one reason why we have not participated in the past Activities Fair that has a table fee). Since COVID, our group has dwindled a bit and we invite all new (and older) residents that like to sew to join us on Monday mornings. We need new sewers in SaddleBrooke to show us what they are doing in the wonderful world of creative sewing!
For more information, email Claudia Hermansen at claudiabhe@msn.com.