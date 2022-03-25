This group started many years ago when some of us thought it would be fun to get together and sew projects for charity, grandchildren, ourselves or friends. One of us sometimes will teach a project or new requested pattern or skill using the sewing machine.
You would not have known about us from the Activity Fair. We did not participate in the activities Fair because there is a table charge and we do not collect dues. Perhaps we will participate in the future.
We meet at 9 a.m. Monday mornings in Room 4 in the HOA-1 Arts and Craft center (next to the Gift Shop). We have the room until 12 p.m. We have a shared cabinet in the room filled with Patterns, material, a sewing machine, a serger, and all the accessories needed for sewing. You can bring your own machine and sew along with others or just watch and learn. We have a large cart on wheels that can help you transfer your machine from your car to the sewing room tables. Sometimes we just chat, mostly share what we are doing, problem solve or one of us teaches a new project.
If you are new to the art of machine sewing or would like to see if this might interest you, this is the group for you. Some of us are new to the art and some of us are experienced and dare I say "expert" in the field. Since COVID, our group has dwindled a bit and we invite all new (and older) residents that might be interested in exploring new sewing skills or would like to learn, teach, and share a wonderful sewing experience.
Have questions? Email Claudia Hermansen at claudiabhe@msn.com.