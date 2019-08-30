She Loves Me, the Musical
Oct. 12-20, 2019
Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. It’s the story that inspired the beloved movie “You’ve Got Mail.” In this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing, two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love. Featuring music by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) and book by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret), She Loves Me was nominated for five Tony Awards in 1964. The 1993 Broadway revival won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and the 1994 Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Arts Express’ production will hit the Tucson stage this October with a live orchestra and knock-out cast including Jeremy Vega, Jody Darling, Chach Snook, Kit Runge and more!
TICKETS: $24 General • $19 Senior (65+) /Military • $15 Students • $10 Children (12 & under)