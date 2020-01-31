We have an exciting season coming up for classes as we look forward with 20/20 vision! We have classes to fit any level of experience, from beginners and up.
All classes are held in the Mountain View Arts & Crafts Center, Topaz Room. To register for a class, please send a check for the class fee. Please also include your phone number and email address to:
Robbie Summers, Registrar
SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild
64548 E. Sugar Lane
Tucson, AZ 85739
Winter/Spring Classes 2020
This list will continue to evolve as classes are added; this is a preview of what is already scheduled. Please continue to check our website at www.saddlebrookefinearts.org for additional class information as it become available.
February
Drawing 2 with Laurie Brussell
Tuesdays, February 4, 11, 18, 25 (4 weeks) from 9 am to 12 pm
Level: Beginner-intermediate, Cost: $95
Oil Painting for Beginners with Maxine Ranicke
Thursdays, February 6,13,20,27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Level: Beginner, Cost: $120
Three Peppers (Watercolor Glazing) with Renee Pearson
Wednesday, February 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Level: Intermediate, Cost $60
Intro Alcohol Inks with Theresa Poalucci
Friday, February 14, 21, 28 (three weeks) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
$45 per session, $135 for all three
Chinese Brush Painting with Alex Jones
Fridays, February 28, March 6, 20, 27 (4 weeks) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All Levels, Cost $96
Color & Compositions in Watercolor with Karen Brungardt
Thursdays, February 27, March 5, 12, 19 (4 weeks) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All Levels, Cost $120
March
Scratchboard 1 in Black and White or Color with Robbie Summers
Friday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All Levels, Cost $35 (All materials provided)
Making your own Collage Paper with Deb Kress
Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All Levels, Cost $100 ($15 Supply Cost)
Scratch Board 11 with Judy Constantine
Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All Levels, Cost $35
Hummingbirds with Robbie Summers
Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All Levels, Cost $30
April
Aborigine Folk Art with Robbie Summers
Friday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All Levels, Cost $35
Developing a Watercolor Color Painting with Karen Brungardt
Thursdays, April 9, 16, 23, 30. May 7, 14 (6 weeks) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All Levels Cost $165
Butterflies on Rice Paper with Robbie Summers
Friday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All Levels, Cost $35 (All materials provided)
Realism unites with Abstract with Francheskaa
Wednesdays, April 15, 22, 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Full Day)
All Levels, Cost $150
Art, Music, and Mood (Any Medium) with Laurie Brussel
Tuesdays April 21, 28, May 5, 12 (4 weeks) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All Levels, Cost $95
The Whimsical Bouquet with Robbie Summers
Friday, April 24 from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. (Full Day)
All Levels, Cost $60
Acrylics for All with Laurie Brussel
Fridays May 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Intermediate. Cost $95