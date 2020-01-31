SBN-Logo-Fine-Arts-Guild.jpg

We have an exciting season coming up for classes as we look forward with 20/20 vision! We have classes to fit any level of experience, from beginners and up.

All classes are held in the Mountain View Arts & Crafts Center, Topaz Room. To register for a class, please send a check for the class fee. Please also include your phone number and email address to:

Robbie Summers, Registrar

SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild

64548 E. Sugar Lane

Tucson, AZ 85739

Winter/Spring Classes 2020

This list will continue to evolve as classes are added; this is a preview of what is already scheduled. Please continue to check our website at www.saddlebrookefinearts.org for additional class information as it become available.

February

Drawing 2 with Laurie Brussell

Tuesdays, February 4, 11, 18, 25 (4 weeks) from 9 am to 12 pm

Level: Beginner-intermediate, Cost: $95

Oil Painting for Beginners with Maxine Ranicke

Thursdays, February 6,13,20,27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Level: Beginner, Cost: $120

Three Peppers (Watercolor Glazing) with Renee Pearson

Wednesday, February 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Level: Intermediate, Cost $60

Intro Alcohol Inks with Theresa Poalucci

Friday, February 14, 21, 28 (three weeks) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

$45 per session, $135 for all three

Chinese Brush Painting with Alex Jones

Fridays, February 28, March 6, 20, 27 (4 weeks) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All Levels, Cost $96

Color & Compositions in Watercolor with Karen Brungardt

Thursdays, February 27, March 5, 12, 19 (4 weeks) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All Levels, Cost $120

March

Scratchboard 1 in Black and White or Color with Robbie Summers

Friday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All Levels, Cost $35 (All materials provided)

Making your own Collage Paper with Deb Kress

Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All Levels, Cost $100 ($15 Supply Cost)

Scratch Board 11 with Judy Constantine

Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All Levels, Cost $35

Hummingbirds with Robbie Summers

Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All Levels, Cost $30

April

Aborigine Folk Art with Robbie Summers

Friday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All Levels, Cost $35

Developing a Watercolor Color Painting with Karen Brungardt

Thursdays, April 9, 16, 23, 30. May 7, 14 (6 weeks) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All Levels Cost $165

Butterflies on Rice Paper with Robbie Summers

Friday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All Levels, Cost $35 (All materials provided)

Realism unites with Abstract with Francheskaa

Wednesdays, April 15, 22, 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Full Day)

All Levels, Cost $150

Art, Music, and Mood (Any Medium) with Laurie Brussel

Tuesdays April 21, 28, May 5, 12 (4 weeks) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All Levels, Cost $95

The Whimsical Bouquet with Robbie Summers

Friday, April 24 from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. (Full Day)

All Levels, Cost $60

Acrylics for All with Laurie Brussel

Fridays May 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Intermediate. Cost $95