The SilverBelles are beaming with pride for our own Terri Mullin, who recently returned from the People’s Choice DanceSport Competition in Scottsdale. Dancing with her professional instructor Oleksii Lytvyn of Monarch Ballroom Studio, Terri competed in American Rhythm (Cha Cha, Rumba, East Coast Swing, Mambo, and Bolero) and American Smooth (Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and Viennese Waltz). Earning high marks from the judges, Terri placed third in all smooth and rhythm events.

Musical and dance talent abounds in our SilverBelles team. Several of our dancers are members of SaddleBrooke Singers and Sonoran Singers and several are ballroom dancers as well. We’re proud to say that our group also has a champion twirler, Shaun Herndon. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the contributions of our Silver Beaus who join us in performances. Sam Page, is a vocalist and Pink Shoe Laces dancer and Brian Herndon serves as our warden in Jail House Rock.

SilverBelles love to perform for special events and parties in SaddleBrooke and in the greater Oro Valley and Tucson area. Performances can be scheduled by Loretta Tom (520) 818-9638) or Caryl Mobley (630) 698-2232).

We are always open to potential new performers to our team. For more information about dancing with the SilverBelles, call Ann Kurtz (520-419-6255) or Claudia Booth (520-431-2414).