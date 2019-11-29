Smiling for the camera before a performance at Sage Memory Care, the SilverBelles celebrate the beginning of another “dance season.” We look forward to entertaining residents at Dove of Peace, St. Andrews and Covenant House in the next few weeks, and at holiday parties here in SaddleBrooke and neighboring communities. We’ve added some new choreography especially for the holidays and have updated some of your (and our) favorites.
If you would like to book us for your event, please call Caryl Mobley at (630) 698-2232 or email her at carylmobley@yahoo.com. Check us out on our website at silverbellesofsaddlebrooke.com to view photos, videos, bios and more.