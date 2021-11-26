On Labor Day, seniors at The Ranch Estates of Tucson thoroughly enjoyed a performance by the SaddleBrooke SilverBelles Performance Dance Team. During the performance the Silver Belles debuted their newest dance, “Singing In The Rain”, a song originally choreographed by Gene Kelly’s niece, Colleen Kelly Beaman.
Senior residents enthusiastically watched the repertoire of dances as they relished on patriotic colored cupcakes with red wine, white wine and blue Hawaiian punch drinks. The show also included our amazing vocalist, Sam Page, who sang songs intermittently during the performance and Shaun Herndon performed a baton twirling routine to Neil Diamond’s America.
The SilverBelles Performance Dance Team loves to entertain groups of any size and will tailor performances to fit the venue. Caryl Mobley is our contact for performance scheduling. She can be reached by phone at (630) 698-2232 or send an email to carylmobley@yahoo.com