What a fun time the SilverBelles had performing for the RV Club at the Activity Center on Thursday, December 9, 2021!
With Christmas decorations up and an audience so enthusiastic and so appreciative, the SilverBelles were enjoying themselves. Starting with “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas”, the tone was set for the coming holiday. Then, followed by “All that Jazz” and “One”, music from popular Broadway shows.
For a brief costume change, our SilverBeau, Sam Page, played his guitar and sang and made everyone laugh with his lyrics while enjoying the music. We followed his solo with the popular “Singing in the Rain”, our newest dance recreated by our lead dancer, Ann Kurtz. Remember Gene Kelly?? And on to “Hot Honey Rag”, another new dance inspired by the Charleston.
The night concluded with “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree with a rap rendition by our own Sam Page. He blew us all away and gave the SilverBelles the holiday glow while wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy, Healthy New Year to come!
Let the SilverBelles entertain you at your next party or activity. Call Caryl Mobley at (630) 698-2232 or Ann Kurtz at (520) 419-6255.