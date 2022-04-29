With the help of professional photographer, Steve Weiss, the SilverBelles were turned into "Glamour Belles” costumes and al, as he shot photo after photo through his magic lens!

Are we ready for Hollywood??? Maybe not yet, but we are ready to dance for you. This is a great time to schedule a performance to entertain your social, civic, golf, tennis, unit, or special celebration gatherings. We tailor our dances to suit your theme or venue such as birthdays, patriotic events and holidays such as Christmas and St. Patrick's Day.

Sooooo….. who wants to go to Hollywood? The Silver Belles performance dance group can transport you there! Call Caryl Mobley at (630) 698-2232 to "book the Belles.”