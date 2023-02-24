Dance, dance, dance is the new “mantra” for the SilverBelles Dance Team who are getting ready to dance their way in the 2023 Variety Show on Tuesday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 22 with the show stopping, Irving Berlin song, “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

Ann Kurtz’s choreography is perfect for this song and the SiverBelles are stepping up to make this one of their best ever performances.

The SilverBelles practice Fridays in Craft Room #3, HOA-1 at 8 a.m. Stop by to see us if you’re interested in dancing. We also perform for a variety of venues. For details call Claudia Booth at (520) 431-2414.o