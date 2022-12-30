Our president Claudia Dutcher Kistler invites you to join us as we begin our spring concert rehearsals on Sunday, January 8. “The music is fun. Tanya Elias is a director that brings out the best in the chorus. You will find friendly, welcoming members here in the SaddleBrooke Singers. If you haven’t sung in a while, no worries, it will come back to you.”

Rehearsals are at the HOA-1 Activity Center, located at 64518 Galveston Lane, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There, you are likely to meet one of our veteran members, Loretta Tom. Loretta joined the SaddleBrooke Singers in 2005.

Piano Lessons

Didn’t LastLoretta remembers taking piano lessons as a child at a Catholic school near her childhood home in the city of Dumaguet, on the island of Negros, in the central Philippines. There the nuns used a ruler to make sure she played the right notes. Ouch! Later her high school choir, singing under the tutelage of Presbyterian missionaries, led her to join church and college choirs. And she danced! Elvis Presley’s rock’n’roll’ dominated the music scene during Loretta’s teen years, but she also learned to square dance and on occasion performed native dances for International Students at her university.

Loretta came to the US at age nineteen to begin her dietetic internship, working as a clinical dietitian, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Later in her career she became a hospital food service director and a consultant in morbid obesity for a private practice.

She met her husband of 45-years within a month of her arrival at Ohio State University, and marriage saw her raising four boys, while working outside the home. Though the Tom’s had planned to return to and retire in Columbia, South Carolina, they had forgotten about the high humidity and palmetto bugs otherwise known as roaches. Hence their move to SaddleBrooke in 2004.

She Can Sing

and Dance!Loretta stays busy! A member of the Silver Belles dance team, she will perform in SaddleBrooke’s 2023 Variety Show. A previous show found her onstage mimicking a cow during her Desert Chicks quartet parody performance of “Old McDonald Had a Farm”. The quartet enjoyed a big chuckle the time they were erroneously introduced as the Dixie Chicks.

Besides her dancing and volunteer work, Loretta rehearses and sings with the Catalina Chorus, Sonoran Singers, and her church choir. Mahjong with friends is on her weekly schedule. She also admits to feeding her addictions to reading and TV viewing of football, college volleyball, softball, and tennis.

She loves her activities and her surviving three very successful sons. Her boys, their wives and her five grandchildren… “have been the highlight of my life. I’m sure my husband is looking down from heaven and is as proud as could be of his family”.

For more information about the “Singers,” call Claudia at (520) 306-2113. Visit our website, online at saddlebrookesingers.org.