Love at First Sight
Perhaps this saying has more relevance for teenagers who immediately fall for someone after seeing him or her for the very first time. This expression dates from ancient times and spans many cultures and languages. Since the early 1900s, however, the saying has been used to indicate attraction to people as well as to things. Interestingly, this love at first site is often illustrated through a scene showing Cupid shooting arrows or darts, to show an instantaneous attraction to another.
Love on the Rocks
Many Baby Boomers would know this phrase from Neil Diamond’s song of the same name. The phrase “on the rocks,” however, was initially used to describe ships that ran aground on rocks and broke apart. Since the late 1800s, the phrase has been used figuratively to describe other disasters or problems and, therefore, “Love on the rocks” describes a relationship that became a disaster.
Lovey-Dovey
No surprise that this phrase is associated with the dove bird, which is sometimes used as a symbol of love. But people may be shocked to know that the phrase love-dove has been in use since the mid-1700s to early 1800s. The “y” was added for extra cuteness.
Head Over Heels
In literal terms, turning cartwheels—where one has her heels over her head—signified a person’s excitement; however, this phrase is also synonymous with the sayings upside-down, topsy-turvy or bass-ackwards. It was used in English literature in Herbert Lawrence’s Contemplative Man (1771): He gave [him] such a violent involuntary kick in the face, as drove him head over heels.”
But the first association of this phrase to love crossed the Atlantic and was found in the Indiana newspaper The Lebanon Patriot (June 1833):
About ten years ago Lotta fell head over heels in love with a young Philadelphian of excellent family. NOTE: The absence of quotation marks suggests that this term had been in wide use at the time.
Love Birds
Love birds are native to the savannas and forests of Madagascar and Sub-Saharan Africa. No one is really sure when the saying Love Birds became associated with humans, but some believe that the term dates to the 1600’s. However, there may be an association with the fact that: love birds’ mate for life, pine for each other and are very affectionate with one another (they even feed each other).
I Love You
I could not locate the origin of the saying I love you; however, this dialogue from When Harry Met Sally (1989) explains love in its entirety:
I love that you get cold when it’s 71 degrees out. I love that it takes you an hour and a half to order a sandwich. I love that you get a little crinkle above your nose when you’re looking at me like I’m nuts. I love that after I spend the day with you, I can still smell your perfume on my clothes. And I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night.