The Tuesday Night Partners Bridge Group #1 has been a part of the organizational offerings in SaddleBrooke for many years, and has, at times, been so popular that one had to rush to sign up in order to be able to play. But, like most groups, we have lost some members for a variety of reasons, and many are away for all or part of the summer. Therefore, we are in need of some new members to keep our group thriving year-round.
We play at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday nights in the Mesquite Catalina Room next to the Mesquite Grill (HOA #2), which is known as the “old pro shop.” Most people arrive early so that we are really ready to start by 6:45 p.m. This is a large, quiet venue with plenty of parking that works really well for bridge.
Please note that this is a partnership group, and signups are by partners. Some bridge partnerships are married couples, but certainly not all of them. We also have some members who are not in committed bridge partnerships and some people who occasionally need a partner, so people without a committed partnership are welcome to join. We can provide limited help to you in finding partners. For example, one of the leaders found me a partner, and we have played together successfully for well over five years.
The level of play varies from partnership to partnership. Some people regularly play duplicate, and others prefer to play only socially. We play four rounds of six hands each with standard bridge scoring. Each person pays $1.50 per week, most of which is returned in the way of prize money awarded by score. A small portion of the entry fees goes for supplies and a pot for grand slams bid and made.
A signup sheet is available for the following week at the venue. It is then placed in the signup notebook at Mountain View Clubhouse in the Cholla Library (on the desk) for further signups. The winners one evening run the group the following week. They pick up the signup sheet after 10 a.m. on Monday morning and assure that there are an even number of couples available to play Tuesday night.
David Lamb and Dean Werstler are officially in charge of the group. They and I can be found in the SaddleBrooke Source Book; we can answer any further questions you might have.
Play has been suspended for part of the summer and will resume again when enough snowbirds return. We anticipate that being in early fall.
If you’d like to join us, we encourage you to do so. Just go to the library and sign up!