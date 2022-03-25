Sean Lewis, a new addition to SaddleBrooke's talented musical community, made his debut at the Grillin' and Chillin' event at The Vistas/Agave Lounge on Wednesday, March 16, and played at the Unit 5 Block Party on Monday, March 21.
Sean Lewis and wife Katy arrived in SaddleBrooke in late 2021 from the Seattle area, where Sean has been a regular solo performer in wine bars, lounges, casinos, breweries and for private events for over a decade. In that time, Sean's done close to 450 shows, playing selections from the 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond— everything from the Beatles, Neil Diamond, the Eagles and Jim Croce to John Mayer, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Buffet and much more. Prior to going solo, Sean played in numerous bands— guitar, bass guitar and even some mandolin— for most of his adult life. Comparing playing in bands to the solo approach, Sean says, "playing solo is maybe a bit limiting, but you get to play only the material you want to play, pick your own venues and determine your own schedule, so I'm not complaining. Besides that, it's just a lot of fun." Sean has even released a few of his own songs on iTunes. Listen online at seanlewismusic.com.