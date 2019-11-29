Our nation’s capital is a treasure trove of historical monuments and myriads of museums, many operated by the Smithsonian and open to all people free of charge. Two hundred years of history are on display inside the buildings and outside on the malls and plazas. This is a city which takes more than one visit to capture the sense of history unfolding in front of you, from the Capitol Building and Senate and Congressional office buildings, down to the White House and beyond. One of the best ways to see the vast array of public monuments is to catch the Hop On and Hop Off trolley, which takes you everywhere, and even connects to Arlington National Cemetery, outside the city in Virginia. I like to start this adventure at Union Station where you can have a great bite to eat and enjoy nice shopping.
I was born in our nation’s capital and lived there for four years in my youth before returning for graduate school. I remember special memories such as my mother taking me to the Washington National Monument on my fourth birthday and then going to Woodward and Lothrop, an iconic department store in D.C., to have an ice cream treat (big fat scoop of ice cream with cone upside down to create a clown figure!) which is no longer there. In fact, in my recent visit to D.C. a few weeks ago, I passed the exact location of the store and noticed something new and different in its place! How D.C. has changed from my youth to now. It is such a vibrant, fun city with different neighborhoods offering different local vibes.
In my recent visit, I discovered some super surprises, starting with the fountain outside my Dupont Circle hotel. Dupont Circle is respectively named after the Dupont family, one of the richest American families who made money in chemicals and automotive industry. This circle is an important one in D.C., and reflects the confluence of Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire Avenues. They commissioned Daniel Chester French, a well-known sculpture artist (he also created the statue of Lincoln in the Lincoln Memorial) to create this lovely fountain. And also, just a half block from my hotel I discovered The Whittemore House Museum. This is a stately old mansion, now home of the Woman’s National Democratic Club, but despite your politics, you will want to wander through this late 1800’s house filled with antiques and portraits of first ladies, going back to Martha Washington.
Now one of my best surprises ever was unveiled in the Library of Congress Building, not far from Union Station. This totally overwhelming building is the largest library in the world, established in 1800 by President John Adams. It even houses the Gutenberg Bible. As the edifice is enormous, the best way to understand what is there will be to take one of the daily tours. You enter into the Great Hall, which is the grand centerpiece of this Italian Renaissance-style building. The ceiling is 75 feet above the floor, with marble staircases, arches and pillars taking you to the second floor. Truly the inside of this vast, glorious building left me speechless!
My last surprise is the National Portrait Gallery. Again, the building is vast, running between F and G Streets. Was I ever surprised to see a colorful sculpture outside, created by Luis Jimenez, a well-known Western artist, whose various works are seen in museums and buildings around the nation including the Tucson Museum of Art. If you are not interested in any of the contents of this building (I am being factitious), you can just enjoy the internal architecture. This building houses the art and paintings of famous people in American history, including portraits of all of our presidents and first ladies. You can easily spend a day here and enjoy a lite snack in an airy atrium. Linda Stack owns Travelinda and can be reached at LLStack9597@gmail.com.