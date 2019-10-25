A stunning 19th season is underway at the DesertView Performing Arts Center—one overflowing with comedy, theater, and almost every genre of music under the sun. And as a special “Leap Day” (Saturday, February 29) treat, Swedish multi-instrumental jazz sensation Gunhild Carling makes a return visit to DesertView for her only Tucson concert performance.
The 2019-2020 season highlights include an eclectic mix of concerts, comedy, and more. November kicks off with tributes to the Rolling Stones and Neil Diamond as well as a visit from the Tucson Jazz Institute. December is chock-full of holiday cheer, starting off on Wednesday, December 4 with SaddleBrooke tradition, “In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular” (a Khris Dodge Entertainment production starring Katherine Byrnes, Brian Levario, Chach Snook, and Crystal Stark) and then continuing with SaddleBrook's very own “Holiday Portraits” by the Saddlebrooke Singers (Sunday, December 8) and “Goodtime Barbershop & Variety Show” presented by the SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus (Friday, December 13).
January offers a wide variety of offerings, including a Patsy Cline remembrance, “Broadway, Baby!” which will feature the show-stopping hits from classic and modern musicals, and a new show that focuses on the Grammy legend and songwriting genius Paul Simon. “Still Crazy After All These Years: A Tribute to Paul Simon” celebrates the nearly seven-decade career of the Hall-of-Fame musician, paying special attention to his solo works and especially his “Graceland” album.
February offers a diverse lineup of artists and features the return of some beloved performers. Lou Nelson brings his Tom Jones show back to DVPAC, SASO (Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra) performs a Beethoven & Strauss concert—featuring guest conductor and soloist Matthias Manasi, and University of Arizona’s Director of Jazz Studies Angelo Versace brings the Studio Jazz Ensemble back for a return engagement.
The UA continues to bring its finest in March when students from the UA Classical Guitar program perform. Then, on Wednesday, March 11, the one and only Crystal Stark debuts her brand-new show: “Whitney Houston: The Evolution of an Icon.” Other shows taking place that month include a program of Tchaikovsky from SASO and a tribute to 70s rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears.
The season winds down in April and May with a Gershwin & Beethoven concert from SASO as well as a comedy show from cruise show artist Michael Finney and tributes to Queen and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.
“As always, our goal is to keep our audiences happy and bring them a variety of experiences,” says Theater Manager Darbie Baker. “Between the restaurants in our community and the shows we offer at the theater, we’re a complete night on the town.” “Why not make your evening an event, i.e., date night, evening with friends and neighbors and maybe a unit social event”, says Darbie.
